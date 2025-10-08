Update v0.996
This update is focused on improving stability, performance, and fixing some critical bugs that affected gameplay flow. Thanks for all the feedback so far, this patch should make the experience smoother and more stable across different systems.
Key Changes:
Addressables Integration
Sections of the game are now dynamically streamed using Unity Addressables.
This reduces memory overhead and improves loading times.
Should prevent certain stutters when transitioning between rooms/areas.
Loading & Stability
Fixed issues where the game could freeze on the loading screen under certain conditions.
Added proper loading screen handling when initializing gameplay to avoid black screens.
More reliable scene transitions when starting a new game or entering new sections.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a rare bug where sections could load multiple times (e.g., duplicate doors or furniture).
Fixed lights not turning off correctly when interacting with certain doors.
Resolved occasional issues with event triggers not resetting as expected.
Performance Improvements
Optimized loading priority to improve frame pacing on lower-end GPUs.
Reduced unnecessary duplicate object instantiations.
General optimizations to reduce latency and improve 1% lows.
