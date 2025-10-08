The following will be held from 10/08 (Wed).
- “6.5th Anniversary Campaign” starts!
- “6.5 Year Anniversary ～Welcome Back, Boss ♥～” starts!
- “Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① ~ ③” starts!
- “2.5th Anniversary Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “3.5th Anniversary Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “Selection Ticket ♥ V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack,” “6.5 Year Anniversary Logo, Big ① ～ ④ Pack,” “6.5 Year Anniversary Logo, Small ① ～ ④ Pack,” ““Photo Filter” Pack” now on sale!
- “Cheerleader Swimsuit Go! Go! Venus & Prop Set” now on sale!
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update