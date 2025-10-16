 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20298910 Edited 16 October 2025 – 06:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you very much for enjoying "SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2".

This update addresses the "security vulnerability in games created with Unity" announced by Unity Technologies.

Appreciate your continued support for Super Bomberman R 2.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1913741
