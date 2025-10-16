Thank you very much for enjoying "SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2".
This update addresses the "security vulnerability in games created with Unity" announced by Unity Technologies.
Appreciate your continued support for Super Bomberman R 2.
Notice of Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update