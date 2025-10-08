The Russian translation of FixFox is released as Open Beta - thanks to the amazing team Failing Forward! 🌎✨



Here's a message from the team:



"Failing Forward is here! We hope you will enjoy FixFox in Russian language.

If you find any typos, don't hesitate to post them in Steam community or

in our group (vk.com/failing.forward). Good luck and have fun!



Привет! На связи редактор, который отсматривал перевод FixFox на русский, чтобы привести его в чуть более красивое и приятное глазу состояние. От лица команды благодарю за то, что прошли игру с нашим переводом! Обязательно репортите ошибки нам или разработчику, перевод будет исправляться! Желаем вам всего самого лучшего, и заглядывайте к нам в группу за другими интересными переводами!



To all the Russian-speaking manga fans! One of the FixFox's Russian translators also works on translating manga! Check it out here: mangalib.me/ru/team/29525"