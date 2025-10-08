 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20298906 Edited 8 October 2025 – 07:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Russian translation of FixFox is released as Open Beta - thanks to the amazing team Failing Forward! 🌎✨

Here's a message from the team:

"Failing Forward is here! We hope you will enjoy FixFox in Russian language.
If you find any typos, don't hesitate to post them in Steam community or
in our group (vk.com/failing.forward). Good luck and have fun!

Привет! На связи редактор, который отсматривал перевод FixFox на русский, чтобы привести его в чуть более красивое и приятное глазу состояние. От лица команды благодарю за то, что прошли игру с нашим переводом! Обязательно репортите ошибки нам или разработчику, перевод будет исправляться! Желаем вам всего самого лучшего, и заглядывайте к нам в группу за другими интересными переводами!

To all the Russian-speaking manga fans! One of the FixFox's Russian translators also works on translating manga! Check it out here: mangalib.me/ru/team/29525"

Changed files in this update

Windows Spacr Windows Depot 1696221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link