Fixed an issue causing the interact icon to display incorrectly with bandits.



Fixed an issue allowing inventory access during transition animations.



Fixed an issue where using “Unstuck” inside an interior campsite could break inventory access due to a state reset bug.



Fixed an issue on the campsite light panel where pressing the button without resources could trap the player in the menu.



Fixed an issue where pressing ESC while crafting inside a campsite exited the campsite instead of closing the crafting panel.



Fixed an issue preventing the crafting system from reading equipped gear such as the axe.



Fixed an issue preventing the axe from crafting tinder from short sticks.



Fixed an issue where the “Equip” option appeared on non-equippable items (like the pistol and knife).



Fixed an issue where the light panel didn’t update after items were dropped, now refreshing properly.



Fixed an issue causing the crafting panel to show empty slots unnecessarily, now only appearing when no valid items exist.



Fixed an issue where crafting did not default to hand and cloth and now properly remembers your last selected items if still in inventory.



Fixed an issue where crafting with two incompatible items still played the animation and button press



Fixed an issue where disinfecting during weapon animations could break the weapon mesh, which now restores correctly.



Refactored several backend scripts (Icon Selector, Loot Container, Vault, and Game Manager) to improve reliability and reduce potential for future bugs.



Fixed an issue that could cause the inventory grid to break, leaving unresponsive icons on the grid.



This hotfix focuses on improving overall stability and resolving several gameplay issues related to inventory, crafting, and campsite interactions. Thank you to everyone who reported these issues and helped us track them down!