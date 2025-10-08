Improved

- Immediately unlock the UI element in sidebar when you have purchased something

- In race scene made UX better when you don't have a horse and when you have not selected a horse

- SFX added to accepting trade offer

- Styled inbox items a bit

- Added cheat console, can be toggle in settings -> debug -> cheat console. Activate in-game by pressing command + c and ctrl + c

- Added a CTA button that is different than other buttons, so that UX becomes a bit better on "what to click next"

- Ability to reset theme to default (good to do if there are big theme updates like bullet above)

- Update tutorial card UI to follow project better

- Relative dates to horse details

- Updating the description text for horses a bit to be more clear

- Relative dates to person details

Fixed

- Theme more consistently around game, for sim view, sonnars, main menu etc.

- Horse growth added for size and weight

- Fix ability stars to use text color in all places and tables

- Version number and report bug also now works with the theme

- Remove a leftover timer at start of game after generation was done, this was causing unnecessary wait time

- Changed log collection from 5 logs to 50, this way if the user opens game a couple of times after a bug, it does not flush the logs

- Monthly autosave saved every 15 days instead of monthly

- A bug in the yearly awards email, where if a horse was horse of the year, they could not become champion male or female

- Age distribution at start, so that the CPU starts breeding without lag, that would create a weird historic gap

- Top bar items now has centered text

- Changing mail when you poach to be clearer, it was worded in a way where if you quickly read it then you could read that they left your stable

- Removed dice sound from breeding

- Removed simulation finished sound when generating world