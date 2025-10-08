Improved
- Immediately unlock the UI element in sidebar when you have purchased something
- In race scene made UX better when you don't have a horse and when you have not selected a horse
- SFX added to accepting trade offer
- Styled inbox items a bit
- Added cheat console, can be toggle in settings -> debug -> cheat console. Activate in-game by pressing command + c and ctrl + c
- Added a CTA button that is different than other buttons, so that UX becomes a bit better on "what to click next"
- Ability to reset theme to default (good to do if there are big theme updates like bullet above)
- Update tutorial card UI to follow project better
- Relative dates to horse details
- Updating the description text for horses a bit to be more clear
- Relative dates to person details
Fixed
- Theme more consistently around game, for sim view, sonnars, main menu etc.
- Horse growth added for size and weight
- Fix ability stars to use text color in all places and tables
- Version number and report bug also now works with the theme
- Remove a leftover timer at start of game after generation was done, this was causing unnecessary wait time
- Changed log collection from 5 logs to 50, this way if the user opens game a couple of times after a bug, it does not flush the logs
- Monthly autosave saved every 15 days instead of monthly
- A bug in the yearly awards email, where if a horse was horse of the year, they could not become champion male or female
- Age distribution at start, so that the CPU starts breeding without lag, that would create a weird historic gap
- Top bar items now has centered text
- Changing mail when you poach to be clearer, it was worded in a way where if you quickly read it then you could read that they left your stable
- Removed dice sound from breeding
- Removed simulation finished sound when generating world
