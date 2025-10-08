We have applied to the patch addressing the security vulnerability in games and applications built with Unity, as announced by Unity Technologies.
The contents and version remain unchanged.
Unity Security Patch Applied
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Money Bath VR Content Depot 1041671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update