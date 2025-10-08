 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20298496 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.1.3

  • Added a pile bunker activation to the arm upper cut attack that comes out a little faster but has more upward force instead of pushing force on impact.

  • Disabled crosshair targeting on many objects such as trees to prevent briefly looking at them adjusting the targeting point of your mech and throwing off your shots.

  • Keybind changes on mouse and keyboard will now be reflected in the control glyphs. If I missed on let me know!

  • Updated the Abandon Mission button to more accurately say Abandon Campaign.

  • Added the ability to manually reload autofiring weapons on torsos to prevent them from being unable to load more ammo.

  • Fixed a cause of desync induced by replacing a held weapon while your granvir's cargo hold is full.

  • Fixed region painting behaving inconsistently when painting hands.

  • Fixed being unable to fire the BR02pb Laborer pile bunker while supporting a two-handed weapon.

  • Fixed the squad depot inaccurately claiming items inside would be destroyed when they would be safe.

  • Fixed keybind rebind buttons not properly showing the mapped key.

  • Fixed the GT03 Squall and GB01 Torrent firing two projectiles with every shot.

  • Fixed Being unable to region paint the HC05 Bad Neighbor.

  • Fixed rifles reloading when using an offhand arm function if the fire button is pressed.

  • Fixed some ventral guns requiring heat to reload and getting stuck with no ammo when they fire their last shot with high heat.

