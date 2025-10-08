2.1.3

Added a pile bunker activation to the arm upper cut attack that comes out a little faster but has more upward force instead of pushing force on impact.

Disabled crosshair targeting on many objects such as trees to prevent briefly looking at them adjusting the targeting point of your mech and throwing off your shots.

Keybind changes on mouse and keyboard will now be reflected in the control glyphs. If I missed on let me know!

Updated the Abandon Mission button to more accurately say Abandon Campaign.

Added the ability to manually reload autofiring weapons on torsos to prevent them from being unable to load more ammo.

Fixed a cause of desync induced by replacing a held weapon while your granvir's cargo hold is full.

Fixed region painting behaving inconsistently when painting hands.

Fixed being unable to fire the BR02pb Laborer pile bunker while supporting a two-handed weapon.

Fixed the squad depot inaccurately claiming items inside would be destroyed when they would be safe.

Fixed keybind rebind buttons not properly showing the mapped key.

Fixed the GT03 Squall and GB01 Torrent firing two projectiles with every shot.

Fixed Being unable to region paint the HC05 Bad Neighbor.

Fixed rifles reloading when using an offhand arm function if the fire button is pressed.