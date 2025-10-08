 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20298464
Update notes via Steam Community

Change of looks

I've been constantly pondering whether or not to add a hood to the main character. On one hand, having the head uncovered gives more personality to the character and makes it easier to see what you're doing. On the other hand, it doesn't help with the game looking like a stealth game.

I've had some earlier attempts to design a hood (like this early 3D model), but haven't included it in the game, since it made the character blend too much in the darkness (which I guess makes sense but isn't very convenient), and I wasn't much into them.

However, by adding some other apparel as well, I've finally ended up with a hood design that I like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JehZ5Fy9RBM

Other changes

  • Made the max brightness much brighter

  • Added crouch toggle (only on keyboard)

  • Some changes to climbing that make jumping from rope to rope, as well as sliding in some situations, more natural

  • The lightness system got another small revamp and code related to AI noticing the player has been adjusted

  • Some physics-related changes make the performance better in some situations (like the ship in the third mission), though there's still some room for improvement in corridors of the second mission.

  • I revamped the font selections, leaning into a bit more decayed look that fits the setting.

  • Ragdolls are using a new plugin, and look smoother when toggled on and off, though they still have some problems at times.

Mission 4 sneak peek

Here are some short clips of the 4th mission I'm working on. Most of it will be set outside, and I've adjusted the vision mechanics to account for having to delve into foliage more than shadows in this daylight environment. However, there's a section with sneaking in dimly lit corridors as well.

https://youtu.be/D_ldsJy3r5A

Also, the Finnish Games Week event is currently active on the Steam page, where I'm glad to say Gust of Wind is listed as well. Please have a look at the wide selection of interesting games participating!

