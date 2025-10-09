<Early Access Patch Notes 0.8.1>

We have released Early Access Ver.0.8.1, which includes the following updates.

<Bug Fixes>

- Fixed an issue where an internal error could occur during online matches, causing the connection to be lost.

- Fixed an issue where the match would not end even after meeting the victory conditions in “Great Harvest” and “Survival”

- Adjusted localized text.

- Fixed other minor bugs.

We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the game!

Please share them in the #fmp-talk channel on our official Discord server.

Your input is invaluable, and we’ll continue working to improve the game based on your voices.

Please continue to enjoy “Fruit Mountain Party”!