<Early Access Patch Notes 0.8.1>
We have released Early Access Ver.0.8.1, which includes the following updates.
<Bug Fixes>
- Fixed an issue where an internal error could occur during online matches, causing the connection to be lost.
- Fixed an issue where the match would not end even after meeting the victory conditions in “Great Harvest” and “Survival”
- Adjusted localized text.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the game!
Please share them in the #fmp-talk channel on our official Discord server.
Your input is invaluable, and we’ll continue working to improve the game based on your voices.
Changed files in this update