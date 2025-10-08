 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20298409
Update notes via Steam Community

🌟 A huge thanks to player Raixander for assisting with the full optimization of the Italian localization, greatly improving the gaming experience for our Italian friends! 🌟

Optimizations:​

  1. Improved opponent matching parameters in Chaos Draft.

  2. In Chaos Draft, when obtaining cards from Adventurer's Remains, Sapphire-rarity Creature Cards will no longer appear, while the drop rates for Topaz and Ruby-rarity Creature Cards have been increased.

Fixes:​

  1. Fixed a bug where enemy runes continued to activate and deal damage after the enemy was defeated.

  2. Fixed a bug that allowed premature room entry via controller or keyboard input in dungeons.

