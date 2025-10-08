🌟 A huge thanks to player Raixander for assisting with the full optimization of the Italian localization, greatly improving the gaming experience for our Italian friends! 🌟
Optimizations:
Improved opponent matching parameters in Chaos Draft.
In Chaos Draft, when obtaining cards from Adventurer's Remains, Sapphire-rarity Creature Cards will no longer appear, while the drop rates for Topaz and Ruby-rarity Creature Cards have been increased.
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where enemy runes continued to activate and deal damage after the enemy was defeated.
Fixed a bug that allowed premature room entry via controller or keyboard input in dungeons.
Changed files in this update