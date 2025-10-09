 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20298394 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notice Regarding Language Display

We have corrected the supported language display on the Steam store page from “Spanish – Spain” to “Spanish – Latin America.”
This change was made to resolve a discrepancy between the language shown on the store page and the actual language displayed in the game.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this labeling error.
Thank you for your continued support for RATATAN.

Bug Fixes

  • For enhanced security, we have rebuilt the application using a patched version of Unity.

    • This update addresses the CVE-2025-59489 vulnerability.

  • Fixed an issue where the number of available deployments increased after resuming from a suspended save.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2949321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link