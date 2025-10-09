Notice Regarding Language Display
We have corrected the supported language display on the Steam store page from “Spanish – Spain” to “Spanish – Latin America.”
This change was made to resolve a discrepancy between the language shown on the store page and the actual language displayed in the game.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this labeling error.
Thank you for your continued support for RATATAN.
Bug Fixes
For enhanced security, we have rebuilt the application using a patched version of Unity.
This update addresses the CVE-2025-59489 vulnerability.
Fixed an issue where the number of available deployments increased after resuming from a suspended save.
Changed files in this update