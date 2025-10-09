Thank you all for your feedback and reports!
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug where upgrading components wouldn’t show venture progress instantly
Added more visual feedback to server browser when it’s refreshing
Fixed bug where loot buoys could sometimes spawn into asteroids
Updated blueprints that had missing higher tiers of their components, which meant that if player upgraded the component they could no longer craft it in the assembler
Fixed so the player ship can’t die in a cutscene
Fixed bug where some audio was missing for some players (should fix jukebox as well)
Fixed so there is enough salvage to finish salvage missions
Minor memory cleanups
Changed files in this update