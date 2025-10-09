 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20298375 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your feedback and reports!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where upgrading components wouldn’t show venture progress instantly

  • Added more visual feedback to server browser when it’s refreshing

  • Fixed bug where loot buoys could sometimes spawn into asteroids

  • Updated blueprints that had missing higher tiers of their components, which meant that if player upgraded the component they could no longer craft it in the assembler

  • Fixed so the player ship can’t die in a cutscene

  • Fixed bug where some audio was missing for some players (should fix jukebox as well)

  • Fixed so there is enough salvage to finish salvage missions

  • Minor memory cleanups

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1757302
