Thank you all for your feedback and reports!

Fixed a bug where upgrading components wouldn’t show venture progress instantly

Added more visual feedback to server browser when it’s refreshing

Fixed bug where loot buoys could sometimes spawn into asteroids

Updated blueprints that had missing higher tiers of their components, which meant that if player upgraded the component they could no longer craft it in the assembler

Fixed so the player ship can’t die in a cutscene

Fixed bug where some audio was missing for some players (should fix jukebox as well)

Fixed so there is enough salvage to finish salvage missions