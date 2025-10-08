Thank you for playing Miko in Maguma.

Today, we updated the following:

October 8, 2025, 3:42 PM (JST)

- Update to resolve Unity Engine vulnerability completed

Regarding the vulnerability recently announced by Unity regarding games that use Unity Engine, we have today completed an update to resolve the vulnerability.

This will allow you to continue playing the game with peace of mind.

Unity has also announced that there have been no known cases of users being exploited due to the vulnerability.

Please see the official Unity announcement here for more details.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

▼ If the update does not begin, please check the official Steam documentation below.

▼ Official Documentation

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/71AB-698D-57EB-178C

Thank you for your continued support.