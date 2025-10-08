Thank you for playing holo8.

October 8, 2025, 3:42 PM (JST)

- Update to resolve Unity Engine vulnerability completed

Regarding the vulnerability recently announced by Unity regarding games that use Unity Engine, we have today completed an update to resolve the vulnerability.

This will allow you to continue playing the game with peace of mind.

Unity has also announced that there have been no known cases of users being exploited due to the vulnerability.

Please see the official Unity announcement here for more details.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Since April, updates for holo8 have been suspended due to the developer's poor health.

This game is being developed by a single person, and development has been unable to proceed.

We sincerely apologize for the lack of updates to holo8.

This time, the update addressing the Unity Engine vulnerability required urgent attention, so we prioritized it over the regular update.

The developer's recovery is taking time, and updates remain unavailable.

We anticipate this situation will continue for some time. We appreciate your understanding.

▼ If the update does not begin, please check the official Steam documentation below.

▼ Official Documentation

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/71AB-698D-57EB-178C

Thank you.