8 October 2025 Build 20298098 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a recent bug where the recipe book can't load item sprite, causing UI to be stuck

  • There are some fences in Zernaskaya village that can be jumped over which might cause player to be stuck or travel to places before it's ready.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
