1.Fixed security vulnerability in the Unity3D engine
2.Fixed several minor bugs
bugfix 2025/10/08
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit The Story of The Flood Content Depot 1411381
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Mac Depot 1411382
- Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot 1411383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update