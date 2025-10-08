 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20298079 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed security vulnerability in the Unity3D engine
2.Fixed several minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Story of The Flood Content Depot 1411381
macOS 64-bit Mac Depot 1411382
Linux Linux Depot 1411383
