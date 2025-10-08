Hello, fellow drivers! We have another small update!

Thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

Before we look into the update,

If you are using MOD and your game crashes, please try uninstalling MOD

And probably better try uninstalling MOD if you find some strange bug, too!

Dinky (Thanks to Silver for naming)

New small flatbed/dryvan/tanker trailers are added at the Trailer Dealership.

Dinky Tanker also has a fuel pump that can be used as a mobile gas station.

Conter

New Container B-Double trailers have been added at the Trailer Dealership

Town House and FishingVil House

New house building blueprints are available at the Building Blueprint Vendor

Motorpedia(Vehicle Encyclopedia)

You can now see the entire vehicle list at "In Game Menu" -> "Motorpedia" -> "Vehicle"

Changes

[Company] Company vehicle sort button is added

[Dedi] 'HostWebAPIDisabledCommands' option is added to disable some web API commands

[Dedi] Dedi config 'bAllowAdminToRemoveAdmin' is added to allow admin to remove other admin (Thanks to logic77)

[Dedi] Web API added: Admin/Police role list/add/remove (Thanks to logic77)

[Dedi] Web API /delivery/sites/ now contains 'cargo_key'

[Dedi] Web API /player/list now contains character GUID (Thanks to freeman)

[Delivery] Migeum Oak Logging now uses fuel to boost production (Thanks to 𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒫𝓇𝑜𝓅𝑒𝓇𝒦𝒾𝓉𝒞𝒶𝓉)

[FX] Disable Flashing Light option is added (Thanks to Brushie)

[Item] Attachment lights vendor rack is added to the Gujwa Heavy Duty

[Item] Rotating attachment light now doesn't spawn with a random initial angle (Thanks to wendigo_mortiferum and Blahaj)

[Item] You can now trash attachment light by interacting with it after dropping to the ground (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Multiplayer] Admin Vehicle tool is improved with more filters (Thanks to Jakub K)

[UI] In-game menu player list now sorted by admin and alphabet

[UI] Loan help message in vehicle seller popup now only visible when budget is tight (Thanks to ZE1WHO1)

[UI] Server browser now shows more server options

[UI] Vehicle info shows fuel type and tanker size (Thanks to ZE1WHO1)

[Vehicle] Utility slot is added to the Brutus Ambulance (Thanks to ekatn)

[World] Attachment light selling rack is added to the Ara tuning shop and large garage in dealerships (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Drag strip construction is updated at Ara

[World] Parking space is added at the East Jeju dealership (Thanks to Raging413)

Bug Fixed

[Character] Exiting from the bench randomly teleports the character to the world origin (Thanks to Cody)

[Chat] Style tag can be used in chat (Thanks to freeman)

[Dedi] bAllowModdedVehicle option not working for some MOD (Thanks to freeman)

[Delivery] Payment change message shows up after delivering the container with Conter (Thanks to darthali)

[Delivery] Kupa delivery interaction box is too high (Thanks to Palerider)

[Housing] Cannot place Poster to depot wall (Thanks to Dariond06)

[Housing] Furniture can be bought multiple times using vendor UI but it is not valid except for the first one (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)

[Housing] Metal fence item under ground after building it (Thanks to Dariond06)

[Housing] You can build 101 items instead of 100 (Thanks to Fenix.777)

[Housing] Cannot build Speakers (Thanks to Bloo)

[Housing] Cannot build Kitchen Cabinet (Thanks to T0x1cZer0)

[Housing] Cannot build poster (Thanks to diallo128)

[Housing] Letter '.' The furniture seller's location is bad (Thanks to Grimm)

[Item] Blinking attachment lights don't work well in Hazard Mode (Thanks to Raging413)

[Item] Holding item disappears after dropping quick slot item (Thanks to grapplepie)

[Item] Plant item is duplicated (Thanks to Fenix.777)

[Sound] Sound muffing not working in Cockpit camera mode (Thanks to DJaBmoX)

[UI] Controller B button doesn't close vehicle info popup (Thanks to RoadRageDave)

[UI] Lumbermill typo (Thanks to Roger That)

[Vehicle] Kira Trucks utility slot overlaps with the exhaust pipe (Thanks to Fenix.777)

[Vehicle] Monarch Limo decal leak (Thanks to Pingu)

[Vehicle] Monarch decal leak (Thanks to T0x1cZer0)

[Vehicle] Trailer's parking brake cannot be toggled in multiplayer (Thanks to silent_alarm)

[Vehicle] Truck spawner has Brutus Ambulance (Thanks to Kat)

[Vehicle] Wheel color not applied after changing the wheel (Thanks to Raging413)

[Vehicle] Wheel color not restored after exit from paint menu (Thanks to Raging413)

[Vehicle] Tanko 40 axle stick out with Bulko Wheel (Thanks to Tuii)

[Vehicle] Voltex decal leak at the back of the cabin (Thanks to Hoang Sean)

[World] Invisible trunk at Gangjung (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)

[World] Ambulance job marker at the world origin (Thanks to Michel Gr)

[World] Rock in the roadside not visible until close distance near Oil Drilling (Thanks to Jakub K)

[World] NPC floating at Seoguipo dealership (Thanks to Jakub)

[World] Bumpy ground near lumbermill (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[World] Invisible tree log at the Gangjung (Thanks to RetoStels)