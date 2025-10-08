Happy Halloween!

Halloween Cosmetics are back for the month of October!

Engine Upgrade

Spider Slingers has undergone a major engine upgrade going from Unity 2019 to Unity 6. It is possible bugs have been introduced and so please keep an eye out and report them within the Steam discussion forums or on the discord.

Map 2

I am currently experimenting with a few different ways map 2 can be done. I am very happy with Map 1 and don't just wanna rush something out that I feel wont be up to the same standard.

Keep on swinging,

Ryan