8 October 2025 Build 20298058 Edited 8 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

Halloween Cosmetics are back for the month of October!

Engine Upgrade

Spider Slingers has undergone a major engine upgrade going from Unity 2019 to Unity 6. It is possible bugs have been introduced and so please keep an eye out and report them within the Steam discussion forums or on the discord.

Map 2

I am currently experimenting with a few different ways map 2 can be done. I am very happy with Map 1 and don't just wanna rush something out that I feel wont be up to the same standard.

Keep on swinging,

Ryan

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1952781
macOS Depot 1952783
Linux 64-bit Depot 1952784
