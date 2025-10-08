October update is here, its nothing huge but I had to do something, the college isnt very big right now but it was a visuals test after a regularly scheduled breakdown about how bad the game looks, so I think its ok. The multiplayer ragdolls are... still fixed? Maybe? No one has tested since the previous update, so I have yet to actually find out.

started redesigning the college entirely, into something that makes more sense

added SPIDERS

huge improvements to the melee attacks, proper animation now and high damage along with some nice sounds and stuff (garry strap is still messed up, not sure how to animate it properly yet)

added screenshake for explosions and melee (idk if this even replicates properly but Ill have to test)

fixed being able to grab pickups through walls