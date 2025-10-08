You can get an dragon egg, which you can warm to make it hatch.

And you will get a small baby dragon.

(Still have no idea, how to evolve it or if it saves. Ups.)

Added Conjure Weapons to the wizard school of Conjure.

Change the NPC menu, so now you can barter, and train, with out doing the quests.

Making it easier to just Chill.

Change the price on the Alchemy potions, making it easier to buy them.

Added 'Assisted Play' like a god mode, where you can't die.

Change the Save option for Visit spot. Now it saves and load where you have been.