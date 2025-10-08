 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20297991 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can get an dragon egg, which you can warm to make it hatch.

And you will get a small baby dragon.

(Still have no idea, how to evolve it or if it saves. Ups.)

Added Conjure Weapons to the wizard school of Conjure.

Change the NPC menu, so now you can barter, and train, with out doing the quests.

Making it easier to just Chill.

Change the price on the Alchemy potions, making it easier to buy them.

Added 'Assisted Play' like a god mode, where you can't die.

Change the Save option for Visit spot. Now it saves and load where you have been.

Changed files in this update

4 Classes, Many Paths Content Depot 1078611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link