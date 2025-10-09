Unity Security Update - We’ve applied the latest Unity security patch . Yes, the one everyone’s been talking about.



. Yes, the one everyone’s been talking about. Save Load Bug - We’ve fixed the issue where the in‑game clock could freeze at 5:00 (or other odd times) when loading a save. If you still experience problems with loading:

Please wait up to 3 minutes – in some cases the game may just need more time.

If nothing happens, try verifying the integrity of your game files via Steam.



Hey Prisoners, We’ve rolled out a new patch with some important fixes and small tweaks.If the issue persists, contact us at support@digitalmelody.eu – together we’ll get it sorted out.Other Small FixesKnown IssuesSteam Deck + keyboard & mouse: there’s a problem with “continuous digging.” In this setup, you’ll need to click repeatedly instead of holding the button. We’re working on a fix.Thanks for sticking with us and sharing your feedback – it helps us keep improving Prison Escape Simulator: Dig Out.See you in the tunnels!