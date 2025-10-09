- Unity Security Update - We’ve applied the latest Unity security patch. Yes, the one everyone’s been talking about.
- Save Load Bug - We’ve fixed the issue where the in‑game clock could freeze at 5:00 (or other odd times) when loading a save. If you still experience problems with loading:
Please wait up to 3 minutes – in some cases the game may just need more time.
If nothing happens, try verifying the integrity of your game files via Steam.
If the issue persists, contact us at support@digitalmelody.eu – together we’ll get it sorted out.
Other Small Fixes
Known Issues
Steam Deck + keyboard & mouse: there’s a problem with “continuous digging.” In this setup, you’ll need to click repeatedly instead of holding the button. We’re working on a fix.
Thanks for sticking with us and sharing your feedback – it helps us keep improving Prison Escape Simulator: Dig Out.
See you in the tunnels!
Changed files in this update