POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
9 October 2025 Build 20297801 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Prisoners, We’ve rolled out a new patch with some important fixes and small tweaks.
  • Unity Security Update - We’ve applied the latest Unity security patch. Yes, the one everyone’s been talking about.
  • Save Load Bug - We’ve fixed the issue where the in‑game clock could freeze at 5:00 (or other odd times) when loading a save. If you still experience problems with loading:
    Please wait up to 3 minutes – in some cases the game may just need more time.
    If nothing happens, try verifying the integrity of your game files via Steam.

If the issue persists, contact us at support@digitalmelody.eu – together we’ll get it sorted out.
Other Small Fixes
Known Issues
Steam Deck + keyboard & mouse: there’s a problem with “continuous digging.” In this setup, you’ll need to click repeatedly instead of holding the button. We’re working on a fix.
Thanks for sticking with us and sharing your feedback – it helps us keep improving Prison Escape Simulator: Dig Out.
See you in the tunnels!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672722
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3672723
  • Loading history…
