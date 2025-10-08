 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20297647
Update notes via Steam Community
We have applied to the patch addressing the security vulnerability in games and applications built with Unity, as announced by Unity Technologies.

The contents and version remain unchanged.

Changed files in this update

