 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20297443 Edited 8 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mods that fail to load will now disable themselves and turn red in the modding menu.
  • Added an Enable All Mods and Disable All Mods button in the modding menu, due to the sheer number of mods available now.
  • Fixed bug that could cause Equipment to duplicate in multiplayer.
  • Fixed Steam Workshop downloads sometimes not downloading while joining other servers.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link