- Mods that fail to load will now disable themselves and turn red in the modding menu.
- Added an Enable All Mods and Disable All Mods button in the modding menu, due to the sheer number of mods available now.
- Fixed bug that could cause Equipment to duplicate in multiplayer.
- Fixed Steam Workshop downloads sometimes not downloading while joining other servers.
