8 October 2025 Build 20297387 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
For compliance with Valve and due to the vulnerability found with the used Unity version, we have updated and recompiled our game. This update may have reset your save data or require you to play the prologue again (if the game start at prologue although you already done it).

Windows Depot 2850271
macOS Depot 2850272
DLC 3145710 Depot 3145710
