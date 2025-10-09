CANDYLAR, the sweetest set this side of the Galaxy is coming very soon! It is nearly finished baking, and once it cools we will serve it right up!

Until then, we have a smaller patch with new features, stability changes, bug fixes and a few card changes.

So many FREE Starter Decks!

EVERY captain now comes with a FREE Starter deck! This is true for existing captains AND all the free captains going forward. This means the eight free captains coming soon with Candylar, will have their starter decks FULLY unlocked for everyone.

Additionally, purchasing captains (in the store, on the Galaxy Pass or via Pre-order Bundles) will grant BOTH their Starter Deck AND a bonus theme deck from now on!

These changes are being made in anticipation of Candylar so that all players will have access to lots of Candylar content on release, with lots of ways to access even more content in the store.

🎵Chain Chain Change🎵

The power of friendship turns out to be way too powerful, just like real life! Especially combined with World Shrub and the many ways to get extra shops off silvers. We are making this chain change to hopefully allow synergistic builds around a specific faction to have some strength but not immediately invalidate all previous numbers players have worked to build.

Cosmetic Switcher

The Cosmetic Switcher has arrived! Swap between your favorite Captain skins during Captain Select.

Known Issue: This feature will not work properly in Friend Lobbies yet, just Async. We also plan to add it to the collection page in the future.

Stability and Bug Fixes

Gingerbread House overlaying on top of the game after a concession has been fixed.

Various fixes for crashes while downloading art in the background. (Note: some users may still experience one more crash before the system "fixes itself" on a given device, but if you still continue to crash after that, please contact

help@milliondreamsgames.com

or via the Technical Support channel in the discord.)

Final filter of all old-patch boards. (i.e. No more Santa, Mop, etc. on opponents boards)

Little Red will now complete her quest if you transform her

Remove “Recruit” from various treasure, enabling them to work when transformed into

Fix a bug that kept Sugarplum Faerie from not appearing

Frequent Flyer Card was triggering itself, it wasn’t supposed to do that… so we stopped that

Commons found off Frequent Flyer Card were not duplicating with Trash Panda… so we fixed that

Fixed Bronze Buried Chest completing its own quest when made into a pirate (like off world shrub)

Enter key now works to submit lobby codes, gem redeem codes and username updates

Next Stop Candylar

That’s it! The table has been set, Candylar is out of the oven and we are just getting the last bits of icing and decorations in place so everyone can get an amazing slice! If you haven’t checked out our Candylar Pre-Order Bundles, you can do so in the store or via this article!

Also check out all the amazing spoilers in the Candylar Spoilers channel on the Discord or at

galaxy.fun/spoilers!