Fixed a few issues with multiplayer, after just doing a playtest:

Fixed the position of the player menu in multiplayer.

Fixed the scaling of the "Sell All" menu in multiplayer.

Fixed the Merchant discount blessing to not just give you a 75% discount no matter what.

Fixed a bug where players would not be able to purchase an item if they only had enough for it on discount, but not enough for the base price.

Adjusted the size of the player message box so that it is always on screen in multiplayer.