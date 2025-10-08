 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20297316
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a few issues with multiplayer, after just doing a playtest:

  • Fixed the position of the player menu in multiplayer.

  • Fixed the scaling of the "Sell All" menu in multiplayer.

  • Fixed the Merchant discount blessing to not just give you a 75% discount no matter what.

  • Fixed a bug where players would not be able to purchase an item if they only had enough for it on discount, but not enough for the base price.

  • Adjusted the size of the player message box so that it is always on screen in multiplayer.

  • Adjusted the size of item count text when in Multiplayer so that it doesn't wrap.

Changed files in this update

