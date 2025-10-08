Additional Content #13, the "Halloween Attire," was released on October 8, 2025.

🎃 Turn Your Kingdom into a Costume Party with the New "Halloween Set"! 👻

Unique outfits and items are here to get you in the Halloween spirit!

A full lineup of unique costumes, including the "Halloween Wizard" and the adorable "Ghost Suit," is available for both adults and children. You can even enjoy matching costumes with your family!

Plus, add an authentic horror touch with items like the "Zohm Knapsack" worn on your back and "Skin Paints" to change your complexion.

Let's enjoy the best Halloween in Elnea Kingdom this autumn!

[Halloween Attire Contents]

・Outfits

・Wizard Halloween Costume

・Kid's Wizard Halloween Costume

・Ghost Suit

・Little Ghost Suit

The above outfits will be available at Matsuri Apparel on Castle St.

・Equipment

・Silver Frame Monocle

・Zohm Knapsack

・Skin paints

・Skin Paint: Pallid

・Skin Paint: Specter

・Skin Paint: Zombie

The above equipment will be available at Kagari Accouterments on Castle St.

DLC#13 - Halloween Attire