We have had an INCREDIBLE launch here with Little Rocket Lab, and we are truly blown away at the response so far! In the last 24 hours alone, we've hit over 100 REVIEWS and we cannot thank you enough for all the positive messages, we are super pleased you are enjoying the game so much!
If you haven't already, please do consider leaving us a review and letting us know what you think, it helps our small team so much & we would love to know how much you're enjoying Little Rocket Lab!
So, with that being said, thanks to your feedback and reports, we've just dropped our first update for both the main game & demo with some lovely FIXES:
- Fixed infrequent crash affecting systems with V-Sync forced off
- VSync has been turned off by default
- Achievements earned while playing the demo are now automatically unlocked when continuing with the full game
- Fixed minor localization issue with Pete's dialog
We hear your thoughts on improvements, and we've already started having a look at:
- Allowing players to quick save & quit without having to go to bed
- Pausing time when talking to NPC's
- Further support for more resolutions
- Other quality of life improvements mentioned across our channels
We want to thank you all again so much for the reception you've given Little Rocket Lab - we're so happy to see that Little Rocket Lab has been able to give you endless hours of enjoyment!
Be sure to join the Discord to let us know your thoughts and interact with our lovely community! We'll see you very soon!
Changed files in this update