Whispers in the Woods - Pacific Drive's largest expansion yet

Version 1.11.0 - Highlights

Whispers in the Woods is now available! A brand new storyline for Pacific Drive that adds new gameplay mechanics, a new map to explore, and a fully voiced narrative that exposes you to an anomaly-obsessed group of Zone fanatics.

Significant Performance Improvements to Pacific Drive

New Languages, new minor features, and new cosmetics

Additional bug fixes and UX improvements

Features and Content added to Base Game

Added new languages Ukrainian Italian



Updated Spawning Rules and Map improvements Traffic Jam Obstruction Dynamic Street Light Spawning for Paved and Dirt Roads

New color variations to find for decal kits- Five new colors for Arda, Flames, Numbers, Panel, Sketchy, Stripes and Two Tone decals - bringing the total number to 32 new car cosmetics!

New garage cosmetics to discover and collect: Little library, Advanced Dartboard, Footprint, Hockey Sticks, Wheeled Shelves, Tennis, Steering wheel collage

Whispers in the Woods is Out Now!

Brand new linear Narrative storyline

Fully voice acted with new cast of characters

New Gameplay systems

New musical score by Wilbert Roget, II

New Anomalies and Anomaly Behaviors

New Items, Car Parts, and Cosmetics

Explore the Whispering Woods

Performance Improvements

A small foreword: This patch brings our largest effort, and in turn our most significant performance improvements to Pacific Drive to date. These improvements positively impact all versions of the game, including PC (high and low spec machines) and Consoles (both standard and performance mode). The changes target CPU, GPU, Video Memory, and Load times.

CPU Disabled multiple unutilized aspects of Unreal Engine 4.27 that were not necessary for Pacific Drive Reduced complexity of the physics scene for faster performance Optimized expensive player specific physics overlaps General improvements for blueprints by increasing use of cached data Minor Time of Day optimizations Multiple CPU specific hitches fixed

GPU Massive reduction in base geometry and LODs for very expensive foliage and rock meshes Improved culling of meshes at extreme distances Improved LOD generation for the entire game. Notable areas of improvement Car Parts and Upgrades Items, Tools, and Resources Garage Stations Resource Providers and Scrapable Vehicles Environment Detailing Meshes Reduced dynamic distance field scene complexity Reduced the default mirror shadow quality settings which were set higher than needed and could significantly impact performance

Video Memory Removed redundant landscape grass data for improved memory footprint Reduced some expensive distance field mesh resolutions for improved memory footprint Reduced unused or underutilized texture sizes across the game with no visual impact

Load Times Improved load times across the game with targeted procedural generation spawning optimizations



A Note on Shader Caching:

Alongside the improvements in performance, we are aware that there have been some regressions with shader caching with this update. However, overall performance has been largely improved over previous versions and we do have a fix for this specific issue that will be deployed in a near future patch.



Gameplay Balance and Scripting

Improved Resistance stacking for certain Car Parts

Adjustments to Lim Shield Effectiveness The Lim Shield now has active battery drain while activated 0.35 LIM/sec. Battery Drain per Damage is reduced by 50% to help counteract this.



Developer Note: We found players were driving with the LIM Shield active at all times without much downside. To better align the car part with our design goals we added battery drain while it is active, but also lowered how much your battery drains when the shield mitigates damage.

Adjusted Expeditions Tutorials process Tutorial timing flexibility for new players, you now have the ability to back out earlier if you don’t want to listen to Francis talk as much!

Weather pattern timing has been slowed, allowing them to last longer

Reduced death penalties on default settings: 85% Chemicals lost on death Car parts that die shortly before players dies are more likely to appear in the Friendly Dumpster Car parts returned from Friendly Dumpster are more likely to return with better health ranges. Car parts that die shortly before players die are less likely to appear on Remnant These settings remain adjustable under Gameplay Settings if players prefer a different experience

Changed quirks that influence Battery Charge. Battery now charges at 0.65 LIM / Sec as opposed to 2 LIM/Sec



Bugs and UX Improvements

Fixed occasional softlock conditions in Expeditions tutorial

Incorrect maps have been removed from the Expeditions map pool Stabilizer maps have been removed from the Expeditions map pool, player can no longer spawn gateways by activating stabilizers on an Expeditions run

Fixed Red Balloons duplicating after resuming a suspended run on certain maps

Fixed occasional crashes on save/load

Fixed the rare occurrence of duplicating fuel cans

Fixed occasional softlock conditions in tutorial

Electric Engine now correctly display resource consumption rates

Repair Stop in Garage will now ignore peculiar parts

Improved HUD feedback on Thermal Vac and Magnet Bumper Prevents Anchors from accidentally being put into Magnet Bumper inventory

Bridge points of interest now have less aggressive LOD (pop-in) Switching from low detail to high detail bridge meshes happens further away

Fixed missing collision on two trees

Radio no longer lowers volume temporarily for dialogue when dialogue is fully muted in settings

Updated lighting visuals in red Zone storms

Fixed certain spawning issues for obstructions and buildings that sometimes block roads

Updated Pacific Drive Crash Reporter options and legal language to be Ironwood Studios specific

Known Issues for Base Game

Controller haptics still activate occasionally when disabled in settings

Status Effect indicators are not properly rotating in inventory

Z.E.T.I. System can get stuck in animation when saving/quitting during the animation Small workaround - can be fixed by reinserting Z.E.T.I hard drive

A hitch can occur when destroying a Plasma Generator with the Impact Hammer

Abandoned cars sometimes spawn floating

Known Issues for Whispers in the Woods

Taking a standard Junction Exit after summoning an Attuned Gateway can cause Altars of Passage to not spawn in future Exit Junctions

The Refinery garage station will continue to run while the game is paused

Rare instances where Audio Tape dialogue is missing partial subtitles

Occasionally, certain new anomaly types will fail to spawn in their specially marked junctions Applies to REDACTED Anomalies

REDACTED neck visuals can erratically stretch and distort in certain situations

REDACTED logbook Photo cannot be unlocked due to the nature of the Anomaly

A slight hitch can occur when any Attuned car part is highlighted

Platform Specific Issues for Whispers in the Woods

The Xbox Entitlement for the WITW DLC is tied to the connection status of Xbox Online Services If a player has an existing Xbox save with the WITW DLC and goes offline, they get a warning that “this save is inaccessible due to missing content” message when trying to load the game. Save becomes accessible once connection is reestablished to the Xbox Online Services.

On PlayStation 5 Performance Mode and Xbox Series S consoles, depending on graphics settings, there is a problem that can cause fog to flicker under certain conditions We’ve prepared a fix for this issue, and will be implementing it soon





