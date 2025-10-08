 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20296686 Edited 8 October 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Lowered the price of ship mass upgrade
-Prevented the possibility of having multiple materiapahge bosses at the same time
-Lowered the vault planet's loot
-Doubled the rarity of hive planets
-Fixed the bug where materiaphage could multiply endlessly off of bosses (now they'll just ignore them)
-Fixed the bug where projectiles appeared over the item description box

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link