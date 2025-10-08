-Lowered the price of ship mass upgrade
-Prevented the possibility of having multiple materiapahge bosses at the same time
-Lowered the vault planet's loot
-Doubled the rarity of hive planets
-Fixed the bug where materiaphage could multiply endlessly off of bosses (now they'll just ignore them)
-Fixed the bug where projectiles appeared over the item description box
Update 1.6.1
