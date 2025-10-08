 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20296629 Edited 8 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

目前支持自主导入自定义题目
注意文件路径为，游戏文件夹\\www\\data\\items.csv

文件名称保持items.csv不要更改

格式类型为CSV UTF-8

保存格式类型一定要注意，否则中文会乱码
文档内第一列为题目，第二列为答案，第三列为解析

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1946931
