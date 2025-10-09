Hey Goblins! 👋

We're thrilled to announce that Patch 2 is now live! First, we want to thank you all who beta-tested Patch 2 on our Experimental Beta Branch since the end of last week.



We have some very meaty patch notes for all Goblin Maids to review before their next cleanup job, which can be found in this Steam post. However, before we get to that, we'd like to highlight some major changes we've implemented into our co-op cleaning-sim below:

Reset Unrestored Items: Accidentally thrown a book into the abyss? You can now reset unrestored items back to their original locations! Head to the pause menu and you'll find the new option "Reset Unrestored Item" under the "Unstuck" option.

Improvements to the Scanner: The scanner now provides much better visual feedback to you on the items located around the dungeon.

Addition of Restorable Items Scanning: You can now scan for restorable items! That means no more searching every nook and cranny of the dungeon for the last singular fork.

Balancing to the XP system: Level thresholds have been significantly reduced. Ready to see your levels shoot up Goblin? Jump into the beta branch and you'll see! We've also implemented a hard cap for levels at Level 21.

Alongside this, the team has been hard at work cleaning up bugs and making other major improvements to the dungeons. We hope you enjoy all that Patch 2 brings, with full Patch Notes found below:

Hotfix Patch 2 - Patch Notes

Major Changes & Improvements:

Adjustments to the XP thresholds for levelling. Most goblins will see their levels increase automatically when they next start their shift in the dungeons!

Added "Reset Unrestored Items" option to the pause menu.

Added "Restorable Objects" to the item scanner. (Note: this feature has now replaced Mimic scanning in the Scan Menu)

Improved the scanner quality so that there's better and more visual feedback when used.

Changed the threshold of some of the Golden Slime challenges where full completion is now 85% instead of 100%. (Note: this may go back up in the future)

Achieving the new 85% clean up threshold will grant the Golden Slime straight away, instead of being granted when Clocking Out of a level.

Added a "restore defaults" option for key bindings, to fix a particularly problematic issue for some goblins where left mouse would not work correctly.

Added a rebinding option for "rotate object". Our Dungeon Master also sends a friendly reminder to all goblins: you can rotate objects, which is by default set to the 'R' button. Now you can rebind this to whatever button you wish.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a collision issue with one of the wooden drawbridges in The Frozen Dragon's Lair.

Fixed an issue where goblins joining a lobby would sometimes load in under the map.

Fixed an issue where the scanner was not working correctly on Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue from the Experimental branch where goblins would level up but not be able to purchase items in the shop despite having now met the threshold.

Fixed certain cosmetic placement issues such as hats and tails when used in conjunction with specific hairstyles or costumes.

Fixed certain doorways where items such as chairs could not pass through them easily.

Fixed an issue with gamma not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where mana objects would not respawn properly if thrown out of bounds.

Fixed certain settings not transferring into gameplay, if changed on the main menu.

Fixed an issue where closing notes wasn't possible in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the Employee Handbook couldn't be navigated using certain controls.

Fixed various bugs regarding controller inputs on the Customisation screen.

Fixed an issue where goblins would get a debug string when killed via a ballista.

Fixed an issue where cause of death would say "fell" if crushed by a golden chest closing.

Fixed an issue where you could enter the Shop and the Customisation screen at the same time, leading to a softlock.

Fixed various issues where items would not properly sync between host goblins and client goblins during certain levels.

Fixed an issue where certain spike traps in The Library did not have sound effects.

Fixed an issue where cosmetics items did not have their names displayed, if the screen was opened on the main menu.

Fixed some preview discrepancies on certain cosmetics.

Fixed a debug string on one of the note names.

Fixed multiple issues with lobbies, such as passwords not being required when they should, or closed lobbies appearing to all goblins when they shouldn't be.

Fixed an issue with the One Slime Army achievement not unlocking when the correct criteria had been met.

Fixed an issue where using mouse scroll in certain menus was very slow.

Fixed a particularly problematic issue for some goblins where left mouse would not work correctly, select "restore defaults" to fix this.

Removed the 'Wishlist Now' button from the main menu (as the wonderful goblins seeing it have already purchased the game!).

Fixed an issue where pressing 'Esc' would not close the credits.

Fixed an issue where goblins could carry multiple unique items at the same time.

Fixed an issue in The Kitchen where goblins could throw items into unreachable places.

Fixed an issue where goblins could die with a piece of golden meat on their slimop and it wouldn't respawn.

Fixed multiple issues where XP wasn't granted under circumstances where it should be.

Fixed an issue where certain challenges wouldn't complete until you went back to the specific area that challenge was referring to.

Fixed some minor cosmetic issues.

Fixed multiple visual issues in The Frozen Dragon's Lair.

Fixed multiple collision issues in The Hot Springs.

Fixed an issue where the graphics quality would show "medium" twice.

Fixed a missing prompt on the cosmetic shop near the Buy button.

Fixed various typos.

Wondering what's next for Goblin Cleanup?

Next up, we're planning to bring you Male Goblins to our game in our first Major Content Update! At this time, we don't have a confirmed release date for the Content Update, but once we do, we'll update you here and on our Goblin Cleanup Discord server.

Male customisation options may have gone wrong in our last test build...Or maybe not THAT wrong? 👀

As you can see, Male Goblins are still a WIP, but we're focusing more attention towards our first Content Update now that our second patch is live!

You can read more about our plans for our first two Major Content Updates for our co-op cleaning sim game here on Steam!

Want to keep updated on Goblin Cleanup?

Join our Discord and follow us on Twitter — we share dev updates, sneak peeks, and goblin nonsense regularly.

Thank you for all your support towards Goblin Cleanup 💚