Knights and mercs, we've been hinting at going on a big content rip, which we got started with a new map "Harbor Prison" last week and now we're dropping a second new map, the Q-Compute Core. More content in the rip is just a day or two away! With Update #38, we've also added new proc-gen combos for Hardened Target, 2 new cybernetic implants, improved a number of nodes in the Agent EX and Wireghost class tree, reduced cooldown on Face's Opposition Research, fixed a bug with Burnt Contact's disappearing, fixed multiple causes that might lock the game up (Warmachine Pain Editor being one), and a ton of other community reported F10s. This one really smashes a set of key bugs that were generating a ton of F10s, so we're excited to see these put to rest and let the heists run smoother!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

New Map: Q-Compute Core and +11 Proc-Gen Combos

Hot on the heels of last week's new map, we're excited to roll out another new map: the Q-Compute Core! The Q-Computer Core is build around a central quantum core, with four wings of the lab all giving access to the main chamber across bridges. It is an exciting map with a lot of potential ways to flow through it and plays awesome across the different objective types. The new Q-Compute Core map is the 6th new map we've released since launch and is connected to 10 proc-gen objectives, and it is especially on point for the Infiltrate and Download and Heist CPU objective types.

Built on the fringes of New Boston's crumbling waterfront detention facilities store, recycle and extract information from the corporation's endless list of enemies and malcontents. The map features a central prison block that is open enough to host a hell of a gunfight or even sneak past some patrols. Featuring an additional outer loop, teams looking to find the best approach to the prison block can find another way around or work within the given space to lure out the guards.

New Hardened Target Proc-Gen Combos

With Update #38, we've kept the pressure on wiring up more map options that can link with the Hardened Target objective. These two new proc-gen combos (map X objective) both help increase the variety of Hardened Target objective (now linking to 31 maps) and ensure that some maps that don't appear often enough are more present in the general circulation.

Between the new Hardened Target combos and the new map and all of its combos, this brings the total number of proc-gen combos in the system to 355! From our humble beginnings of going for 80 combos in Early Access, it is exciting to be here where its basically inconceivable that you'd see anywhere near every map in every objective during a Knight's career.

Imported Cybernetics - Service Level 6

WIth Update #386, we've further expanded the offerings with the cybernetics service, Imported Cybernetics, to have a 6th service level. This now includes 2 new high-level implant options - Brau ADX Filter and the Trache-Dualflow).

While the Trache-Dualflow offers multiple healing charges in its Talent, the Brau ADX Filter offers top of the line buffs to HP and Move Speed for its slot. Both cybernetics offer different ways to sustain your health and cope with damage throughout challenging heists, fitting right into the Warner-Braun's envelope as the highest tier provider of biomedical cybernetic implants and can be nice additions to your existing teams.

Class Tree & Talent Tweaks

With Update #38, we've fixed a few icon mismatches in the Wireghost class tree and fixed an Agent EX node in the top left that was very weak for its position - now it gives +1 Face and +2% Move Speed.

In addition, we've pushed the recharge timer on the Face's Opposition Research Talent down by another 10 days, making it more possible to upgrade this to the max and keep it running hot across series of missions.

VIP Debuffs

A few releases back, we introduced an additional set of debuffs to VIPs who you are bodyguarding or escorting. This included an additional -25% Move Speed penalty that was unfortunately not visible on their status pop up. Combined with their -15% from Armor, this contributed to a whopping -40% Move Speed which did make them hard to buff into extreme speeds but also made them a pain and a liability.

With this update, we've consolidated all of their Move Speed debuff into their armor and the total is now -25%. The Armor has also gained a +5% Built-In Armor help soak a little damage and they have gained on average +25 HP in addition, making them slow but a bit tougher than they have been.

Hiding "Burnt" Contacts

A bug had crept in with the latest round of filtering adjustments for Contacts where Contacts who were in the Burnt Status (equivalent to Enemy, but specifically due to some action you took during play) were being hidden.

Bugs and Control Locks

In addition, we've cleaned up about 50 F10s in different areas, but our focus now is on ironing out any final places where control schemes, timing or map oddities can cause the game to get into locked state with the controls unresponsive. While these are rare events and at worst, you lose a single turn worth of play, they should never happen at all!

With this update, we've resolved one issue with selecting and then canceling Grenade Talents really fast - this could cause you to teleport and potentially lock your controls.

We've fixed an issue with Warmachine's Pain Editor if the buff causes you to "steal" the turn from the enemy

We've fixed some issues where players are on the very edge of extraction zones that can either lock up controls or leave the extract button incorrectly enabled.

We fixed a lock up and animation oddities if a hacker dies mid-hack.

We've fixed some timing issues around enemies throwing grenades or stop their movement suddenly and then immediately ending their turn that could causes control freezes.

- Added new proc-gen map "Q-Compute Core": a dedicated quantum core facility built around a central restricted plaform accessible only by bridge where the primary quantum host is housed that supports +10 new proc-gen combos (Heist a CPU, Steal 3 Files, Scavenger, Kill 3 Captains, Bodyguard, Siege, Battle Striker, Exfiltrate, Hardened Target, Infiltrate and Download) for Power Level 1+ teams

- Added +2 new Hardened Target proc-gen combos (map X objective) bringing Hardened Target combos to 31 maps

- Added new service level for Imported Cybernetics (6) with +2 new implants (Brau ADX Filter, Trache-Dualflow)

- Fixed 2 upgrade nodes in Wireghost tree with the wrong attribute icon

- Fixed bug with Agent EX Overheat Talent lasting too long when disabling devices

- Filled in Agent EX top left upgrade node in class tree, now adding +1 Fast and +2% Move Speed

- Reduce Face's Opposition Research Talent's starting recharge time by 10 days

- Fixed bug where Contacts with Burnt relationships could disappear temporarily

- Fixed issue where Warmachine's Pain Editor Talent might activate and steal the turn but unfortunately lock up controls

- Fixed rare issues where enemy agent might lock up at end of turn, throwing grenade or moving

- Fixed issues in extraction zones when reloading or moving very close to the edge leaving button enabled

- Adjusted buff/debuff on VIPs you are escort/bodyguard - gain a small +25 HP bonus, 5% Built-In Armor, Move Speed debuff total -25% on Armor

- Fixed issue where enemy agent attacking in Full Auto mode could target mercs that are Hidden

- Fixed cases where an AI might hang during their turn and be unable to complete action

- Improved animation/ragdoll when hackers dies while hacking

- Fixed issue where grenades could fall forever off the edge of buildings

- Fixed issues that could occur during rapid play with input on selecting and canceling Talents (hard locks, teleporting to grenade location)

- Improved consistent updating of "Under Equipped" tab in roster under all circumstances

- Fixed issue with Prox Mines being converted to attack enemy AI by Wireghost Kill Switch Talent

- Fixed more map issues and starting points that were unfairly seen

- Fixed a metric ton of typos