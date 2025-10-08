 Skip to content
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20296362 Edited 8 October 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Completely rewrote the backend, contains tons of optimizations and improvements. Too many to list actually.

  • Remote update server, allowing us to update images/data remotely.

  • Complete overhaul of the tick system.

  • Complete rework of the quest system.

  • Complete combat system rework.

  • Reworked chatbox.

  • Reworked water/lava assets.

  • Reworked all bosses, projectiles/ground hazards now contain warnings before spawn.

  • Reworked how Divinity ticks work - flicking works as intended now.

  • Reworked the membership-only areas.

  • Reworked lumberjacking area in Chymos.

  • Game network data usage decreased by 90% on average.

  • New leaderboards with rankings and searching.

  • New cleaner update billboard interface.

  • Loot Share is now enabled when creating a party.

  • Buffed all daily task rewards.

  • Buffed all boss table drops.

  • Speed potion slightly buffed.

  • Warp cooldown sync fixed.

  • More precise fountain cooldown timer.

  • Guild member list now organized by online status then by rank.

  • Fixed joystick flipping out when logging in.

  • Fixed run/mount/attack last to support multi touch with joystick.

  • Attacking chicklets makes them run away and aggroes Mama Chicken

  • Probably broke tons of stuff.

  • Added collection log counter, sorted mobs alphabetically, and added completion logic.

  • Added account type and rank icons to chatbox.

  • Mama Chicken has a chance to spawn a rooster upon death.

  • Added 2nd year anniversary event.

  • Added hide merchant in Mudwich.

  • Added a new tutorial that we actually tested.

  • Added many shortcuts and improvements throughout the map.

  • Added bridge from the Swamp to Chymos.

  • Added new paths to Meteorite Golem.

  • Added mana fountains sprinkled throughout the world.

  • Added 6 new ironman modes (pacifist, ultimate, ultimate pacifist, and their hardcore variants).

