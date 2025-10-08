Completely rewrote the backend, contains tons of optimizations and improvements. Too many to list actually.

Remote update server, allowing us to update images/data remotely.

Complete overhaul of the tick system.

Complete rework of the quest system.

Complete combat system rework.

Reworked chatbox.

Reworked water/lava assets.

Reworked all bosses, projectiles/ground hazards now contain warnings before spawn.

Reworked how Divinity ticks work - flicking works as intended now.

Reworked the membership-only areas.

Reworked lumberjacking area in Chymos.

Game network data usage decreased by 90% on average.

New leaderboards with rankings and searching.

New cleaner update billboard interface.

Loot Share is now enabled when creating a party.

Buffed all daily task rewards.

Buffed all boss table drops.

Speed potion slightly buffed.

Warp cooldown sync fixed.

More precise fountain cooldown timer.

Guild member list now organized by online status then by rank.

Fixed joystick flipping out when logging in.

Fixed run/mount/attack last to support multi touch with joystick.

Attacking chicklets makes them run away and aggroes Mama Chicken

Probably broke tons of stuff.

Added collection log counter, sorted mobs alphabetically, and added completion logic.

Added account type and rank icons to chatbox.

Mama Chicken has a chance to spawn a rooster upon death.

Added 2nd year anniversary event.

Added hide merchant in Mudwich.

Added a new tutorial that we actually tested.

Added many shortcuts and improvements throughout the map.

Added bridge from the Swamp to Chymos.

Added new paths to Meteorite Golem.

Added mana fountains sprinkled throughout the world.