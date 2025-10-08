Races in online sessions now count towards unlocking characters.



The Lush Jungle now appears during random selection.



Connecting to an online lobby no longer bricks the lobby (to my knowledge)



Extended the Finish line trigger further into the sky (doubled height), some folks were flying over it.



Hello all,Hope you are well! I've pushed a quick fix for a security vulnerability I was made aware of within Unity. No one was affected and this update resolves the vulnerability.While I was at it I fixed a few minor bugs as wellThanks for playing the game and cheers to all the new players!If you are interested in supporting me further or checking out some of my other work please browse DogmaQuest on Steam.All of my projects are (mostly) solo!