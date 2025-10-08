Dev-Com
Welcome, members of the Accord!
As mention in the Patch Part 9, we are continuing with improvements to Bot Programming system.
In this patch we are adding >Inline which allows players to insert programs inside a program, and >collect, which allows player to program the bot, to control item pick-up function.
We are also extending what >scan command is capable of, to reduce the amount of text written in the code chunks.
Besides Bot Programming improvements, we are also adding still a work-in-progress object blending system.
This system will blend objects and their texture with other objects that are part of the blending system.
It will allow hiding seems, rough cuts, and ugly edges of objects such as rocks or tree roots that are partially burrowed in the ground. The effect is very soft and subtle, to make sure it won't overwhelm other effects.
This is still a work in progress system, we will do extensive work on optimizing it, but of course, player will be able to turn it off completely via single button in Options > Video > Object Blend. Not all of the objects are in the blending group, but we will be slowly introducing more 3d elements into this system to improve the visual aspect of the game.
Thank you all for the bug reports.
As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------
◈ Fix for Buildings in Archeological Base not providing oxygen.
◈ Fix for the game not closing completely.
◈ On load, intractable buttons were not recognized by highlight and interaction command, if a construction hologram is attached to the building in pause status.
◈ Construction sound effect, could be heard from a massive distance. Lowered it to normal amount.
◈ Building queue of one base could be seen in RTS mode of another base.
◈ Fixed visual bug, of gigantic holographic worms like creatures appearing on the level.
◈ Hitting dead creatures, still gave information on how much damage their recived.
◈ Dead creatures were still able to hit the player from beyond the grave if gotten to close to their place of demise.
-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------
◈ Minor change to wording in the code, >scan(<where>)(<amount>) the amount wording of full range changed from "all" to "max".
◈ Added new variable to the code chunk >scan(<where>)(<amount>) amount now support numbers up to 10 000 units.
- player is also able to scan (<where>) around self (as in around the bot the code runs on), owner (as in owner of the bot), target (as in saved target).
- player is also able to scan for items and save them to item list.
◈ Added new code chunk
>collect - collect an object
Form: >collect(<source>)
source: target | itemlist
Example: >collect(itemlist)
◈ Added ping request for M.M.C and C.A.T in bot programming.
Note: M.M.C works for both Command Center and Industrial M.M.C located in Manufacture Platform.
◈ Added new code chunk
>inline - insert program inside a program.
Form: >inline(<code name>)
code name: Name of the code you want to find and insert into the code.
Example >inline(Loot all Ore Extractors)
◈ Added new tutorials instruction to the P.C.C.C help window.
◈ Added new Object Blending system to the game.
◈ Bot Compass is now fully operational.
◈ Added New Audio Settings, Backpack Volume control.
◈ Added Object Blending On/Off option to the Options>Video.
◈ Added functionality of player-bot compass synchronization, whatever player character or bot selects on the map, both compasses will show the same markers.
◈ Bots will now check with their hands if the Container is locked, and provide an error sound if he cannot interact with the target. (It will also continue the program created by the player).
◈ Minor improvements to navigation system, bots now recognize the space below buildings, and categorizes them, as to structures he can walk under or not.
Changed files in this update