CHANGES:

* The English and Japanese scripts have been completely re-written. (The Japanese script was re-written by an anonymous writer, while the new English script is a translation of the new Japanese script.)

* New Game+ is now selectable from the title screen after beating the game once. In this mode you can carry over items, magic, and stats from a save file that has beaten the game, and enemies will be twice as strong as usual. In addition to that, all item boxes will be available from the start regardless of how many Starlight Relics you have. (Key items will not carry over from the beaten save file.)

* Auto-Battle can now be enabled from the Options menu.

* CRT filter has been updated. To enable it, select Filter C from the Screen Settings menu.

* LCD filter has been added. To enable it, select Filter D from the Screen Settings menu.

* The encounter rate has been slightly lowered.

* Magic descriptions can now be viewed in-battle by pressing the R button (gamepad) or S key (keyboard) & assigned magic button together.

* Magic descriptions are now shown on both the shop screen and item menu.

* Status-inflicting magic will no longer work on Form III & IV Guardian bosses, .exe bosses, and the final boss.

* The Start menu and Party menu have now been combined into one.

* The Map can now be viewed by pressing the Start button or C key. (As a result, the Map has also been removed from the Start menu.)

* Ending cutscene background has been redone.

* Sky Province roads now have their own unique song.

* Ryuna now has her own theme song.

* A new song plays during the ending cutscene.

* The credits sequence has been redone, and a new song also plays during the credits.

* New background effects added to the final floors of Starlight Castle.

* Other minor changes.

BUG FIXES:

* The "First Steps", "Rock Destroyer" and "Starlight Master" achievements are now checked when loading a save file, allowing the player to get these achievements even if the save file was started on the demo version or if they did not trigger during normal gameplay for whatever reason.

* Issue regarding stat debuffs not working correctly has been fixed.

* Fixed an issue where MP was not being calculated correctly upon level-up.

* The Guard skill will no longer work on fainted characters.

* Fixed an issue where fog would appear upon warping to Eternity Forest in the cutscene after collecting the fourth Starlight Relic if Mountain Province was the final province chosen by the player.

* The Magic shop exterior in Cliffside now shows the correct logo.

* Other minor fixes.