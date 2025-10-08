With access to a wider variety of hardware now, I have slowed down development slightly for the time being to be a bit more thorough with the testing as we draw closer to the end of Alpha. Despite that I am still chipping away slowly at making more content while trying to fix the game a bunch.
Level 6-1 recieving more art including level props. Also starting to create the level layout.
Ground stomping a finish sign no longer crashes the game.
Non-Intel systems are seeing inconsistencies with player animations. I have implemented a potential fix as well as some logging to catch potential further issues.
Fixed being unable to get under spikes on 2-1 AGAIN (I'm a buffoon).
Added auto anti-stuck feature to the first boss to stop player getting stuck at the bottom of the level.
Fixed a few menu navigation issues for controller only players.
Fixed 6-1 selectable after selecting a level which can cause the game to crash.
