Great Day to everyone
Here I’m doing a quick Hotfix but also update of the game features.
- First of all, several bugs regarding the enemies Ai which made them stuck or not performing any attacks, like Him, The Uro Canon, and others have been fixed.
- The Abilities shown in the Information menu that get unlocked with Knowledge have now been implemented and the children will sue them when the circumstances require them.
- Several Knowledge upgrades items have been scattered across the game world. These will allow to level up knowledge and unlock new abilities.
More Updates coming soon.
LION The Last Homeland 0.56
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2227411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update