8 October 2025 Build 20296094
Update notes via Steam Community
Great Day to everyone
Here I’m doing a quick Hotfix but also update of the game features.
- First of all, several bugs regarding the enemies Ai which made them stuck or not performing any attacks, like Him, The Uro Canon, and others have been fixed.
- The Abilities shown in the Information menu that get unlocked with Knowledge have now been implemented and the children will sue them when the circumstances require them.
- Several Knowledge upgrades items have been scattered across the game world. These will allow to level up knowledge and unlock new abilities.
More Updates coming soon.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2227411
