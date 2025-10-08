Great Day to everyone

Here I’m doing a quick Hotfix but also update of the game features.

- First of all, several bugs regarding the enemies Ai which made them stuck or not performing any attacks, like Him, The Uro Canon, and others have been fixed.

- The Abilities shown in the Information menu that get unlocked with Knowledge have now been implemented and the children will sue them when the circumstances require them.

- Several Knowledge upgrades items have been scattered across the game world. These will allow to level up knowledge and unlock new abilities.

More Updates coming soon.

