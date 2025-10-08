 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20295968 Edited 8 October 2025 – 03:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Upgrade Unity version for Unity security Vulnerability.

Added controller support — you can now use the LB and RB buttons to rotate the turret.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2698231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link