RINGS ARE BACK 💍

Rings have a very snazzy new animation

When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn somewhere else

Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring

erupting ring blows up stones that are in the way

You'll notice a counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game

ring now has off-screen indicator

vending machines explode if dropped on a ring or if a ring erupts beneath them