RINGS ARE BACK 💍
Rings have a very snazzy new animation
When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn somewhere else
Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring
erupting ring blows up stones that are in the way
You'll notice a counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game
ring now has off-screen indicator
vending machines explode if dropped on a ring or if a ring erupts beneath them
eggs are pushed out of the way if a ring erupts beneath it
VENDING DROPS 🥤
vending machine drops are back. They arrive roughly every 45 seconds, but the rate increases over time
baddies now do damage to vending machines
vending machines now create navigation obstacles for enemies (as they should!)
SODA 🥤
Purple Drink makes your bullets push
soda powerups last for 25 second (prev 15)
added text that explicitly tells you what the soda does
SPAWN 👾
spawn rate is much better. starts out faster
waves are longer
difficulty between waves is more noticeable
BADGUYS 👾
major improvements to enemy navigation/breaching decision-making
marbles are slower, but there are more of them
bouncers do much more damage to stones now
fleas are faster and have much fewer HP
HUD 🎨
round timer is a little more noticeable
OPTIONS ⚙️
options menu kinda sorta works
MAIN MENU 📋
different main menu. it's a place holder.
SAVING/LOADING 💾
your hi-score is automatically saved and loaded
BULLETS 🔫
been experimenting with different bullet styles. this isn't final but its not terrible
PARTICLES 🎨
stone particles look better
EGG 🥚
new egg sprite. it's not perfect
egg nuke no longer damages stones
FIXES 🩹
bullets rotation on gamepad has been fixed
knockback direction on 8-balls is fixed
I think I fixed the memory leak when stones and eggs slide. i think
removed v-sync
