POPULAR TODAY
8 October 2025 Build 20295722 Edited 8 October 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RINGS ARE BACK 💍

  • Rings have a very snazzy new animation

  • When a ring is scored, a new ring will spawn somewhere else

  • Rings score points based on distance from the previous ring

  • erupting ring blows up stones that are in the way

  • You'll notice a counter that tracks how many rings you have scored this game

  • ring now has off-screen indicator

  • vending machines explode if dropped on a ring or if a ring erupts beneath them

  • eggs are pushed out of the way if a ring erupts beneath it

VENDING DROPS 🥤

  • vending machine drops are back. They arrive roughly every 45 seconds, but the rate increases over time

  • baddies now do damage to vending machines

  • vending machines now create navigation obstacles for enemies (as they should!)

SODA 🥤

  • Purple Drink makes your bullets push

  • soda powerups last for 25 second (prev 15)

  • added text that explicitly tells you what the soda does

SPAWN 👾

  • spawn rate is much better. starts out faster

  • waves are longer

  • difficulty between waves is more noticeable

BADGUYS 👾

  • major improvements to enemy navigation/breaching decision-making

  • marbles are slower, but there are more of them

  • bouncers do much more damage to stones now

  • fleas are faster and have much fewer HP

HUD 🎨

  • round timer is a little more noticeable

OPTIONS ⚙️

  • options menu kinda sorta works

MAIN MENU 📋

  • different main menu. it's a place holder.

SAVING/LOADING 💾

  • your hi-score is automatically saved and loaded

BULLETS 🔫

  • been experimenting with different bullet styles. this isn't final but its not terrible

PARTICLES 🎨

  • stone particles look better

EGG 🥚

  • new egg sprite. it's not perfect

  • egg nuke no longer damages stones

FIXES 🩹

  • bullets rotation on gamepad has been fixed

  • knockback direction on 8-balls is fixed

  • I think I fixed the memory leak when stones and eggs slide. i think

  • removed v-sync

