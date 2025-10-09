Recommended Level Map Condition NEW Lv.270 Menabra Plains Completed the story mission"Fierce Battle with Mutant Lixis"

Conditions to Join "Stoodie's Experiment"

Notes

Stoodie's Experiment Lv270 Unlocked!Challenge the New Difficulty Level!After completing the story mission "The King of Darkan", you will be able to challenge it by using a participation ticket at NPC "Stoodie" that appears in El Scaro.*You are unable to bring a mercenary or pet to "Stoodie's Experiment".*Even if you fail to defeat the target boss monster within the time limit, you can still get the rewards that you have obtained.*When more than 1 player uses the same boost, only 1 boost will be used and it will be randomly selected from the users.*1 gem will be replenished at 5:00 AM (JST) every day. You can also replenish the gem with Orbs.*If you are in a party, only the party leader's gem will be used.As for boost, the gem of the member that chooses to use it will be used.