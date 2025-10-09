Daaaang GunDeck[100]... you lookin gooood...

Dos Jamones is bringing yet another major update to GunDeck[100]. In this update we have overhauled the overall look of the game, and squeezed as much juice as possible out of the graphics. Animations have been added to the enemies, making them feel more alive. The upgrade icons have been refreshed to better communicate their purpose, and the crystals have been revamped and re-colorized to be more visually appealing and unique. Options such as camera zoom in during waves have been added to suit your personal preference. As well as other ambient visuals and effects that make the game that much more satisfying to play.

Afraid we might have ruined the look of one of your favorite games? Not to worry! If you are ever feeling nostalgic for the old graphical style, we have included a toggle in the main menu that will allow you to switch the game's "SKIN" to the original graphics, by setting it to "CLASSIC".

Yes, but are there any game play changes? I hear you ask. While we didn't focus as much on game play for this update, the answer is still a definitive YES! A few new perks have been added that are sure to shake things up. Among these perks, one of them bends the trajectory of crystals to follow your cursor, while another prevents them from leaving the arena. The RNG has also seen some tweaking, the "Y" guns are now "y" guns (you'll know what we mean next time you pick one up) and we made a few quality of life changes (Such as faster card spawn time on ships that get dealt more than 3 cards).

We really hope you enjoy this update. Our community is small, but we know they enjoy blasting their way through the waves, and competing for higher ranks on the leader board.

We are lucky to have them.

Thank you!