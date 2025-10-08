The game menu has been completely updated.

Our first game was weird in itself, but the most bizarre thing was the extremely crude game menu, lol. If you're familiar with our games, you might have noticed that with each game, we gradually improved our menu and added new features. So we decided to completely rework the game menu from scratch, taking all our progress from our latest game Ells Tales: Chairbound.



Our first game was weird in itself, but the most bizarre thing was the extremely crude game menu, lol. If you're familiar with our games, you might have noticed that with each game, we gradually improved our menu and added new features. So we decided to completely rework the game menu from scratch, taking all our progress from our latest game Ells Tales: Chairbound. Added German localization for the game and the Steam store page.



localization for the game and the Steam store page. Added French localization for the game and the Steam store page.



localization for the game and the Steam store page. Added Spanish localization for the game and the Steam store page.



localization for the game and the Steam store page. The in-game font has been changed , now it's unified for all localizations.



, now it's unified for all localizations. The 3D model of the "black thing" has been changed because its figure elicited ambiguous reactions and evaluations from some players.



because its figure elicited ambiguous reactions and evaluations from some players. Chickens have been added.



Minor bug fixes.



It's been a full 16 months since the game's release! Isn't that a perfect excuse to drop a big update and give the game a nice polish, huh? :DThis update includes the following changes:We also want to share a bit about the news on our latest chicken-themed game:Originally, we thought we'd release it by the end of last year, but unfortunately, we weren't happy with the result. If it seems too boring and uninteresting to us, it definitely wouldn't appeal to you. So over the past year, the game has been reworked from scratch 3 times, and each time unsuccessfully — it just turned out to be nonsense. Currently, the game's concept has undergone some small changes; in terms of gameplay, it'll be closer to RE7.So we'd be thrilled if you added the game to your Wishlist. We haven't abandoned its development! We just really don't want to release a bad game that would disappoint all of you.Best Regards,Ells&Pills