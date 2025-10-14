Everything Included in this DLC

Revamped siege weapon models and 13 original music tracks heighten the drama of every battle and mar Plus: Visual overhaul for siege units, five campaign difficulty settings, fortified outposts, phalangites, and war elephants!

The Grand Campaign

The Three New Civilizations

Conquer the world with the highly-drilled Macedonian army. Use the long pikes of their Phalangite infantry to pin the enemy in place, then crush them with the mighty Companion cavalry! Launch devastating raids with the Thracians swift Rhomphaia Warriors, and profit from them with unique technologies that generate gold from combat! Unleash the elephants! The Puru, a powerful Punjab people, can call upon these extraordinary beasts to flatten their foes!

At its core, Chronicles remains a series dedicated to narrative and historical immersion, primarily with a single-player focus. To build upon this goal and to continue exploring additional possibilities, Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru civilizations introduced with Chronicles: Alexander the Great will not be available in ranked gameplay.

Chronicles: Alexander the Great is Available Now!

