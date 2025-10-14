 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20295388 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Step into the sandals of history’s greatest conqueror with Chronicles: Alexander the Great – the newest addition to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition available now on Steam! Embark on a sweeping, narrative-driven campaign that traces Alexander the Great’s rise from precocious youth to world-shaking ruler.

Created by our development partner, CaptureAge, Chronicles: Alexander the Great introduces three new civilizations – Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru – in an 18-scenario grand campaign, brought to life through animated mosaic cutscenes, a customizable campaign army, with visual and audio upgrades, and much more!

Want more info? Get familiar with the Chronicles series, or preview the new Grand Campaign in Chronicles: Alexander the Great!





Everything Included in this DLC



Key Features
  • Expansive Grand Campaign: 18 richly detailed scenarios – 16 as Alexander’s Macedonians, plus two unique Thracian and Puru scenarios – to chronicle every pivotal moment of his life.
  • Animated Mosaic Cutscenes: Stunning, artful cinematics bring each chapter to life, blending classical aesthetics with modern animation techniques.
  • Three New Civilizations: Command the disciplined Macedonians, the swift-raiding Thracians, or the elephant-riding Puru, with two new architecture sets for distinctive visual flair.
  • Customizable Campaign Army: Unlock 16 bonus units and 4 bonus technologies, then deploy them in later scenarios to tailor your force.
  • Visual & Audio Upgrades: Revamped siege weapon models and 13 original music tracks heighten the drama of every battle and mar
  • Plus: Visual overhaul for siege units, five campaign difficulty settings, fortified outposts, phalangites, and war elephants!


The Grand Campaign


Unlike any previous expansions, Alexander the Great dedicates the full campaign to one extraordinary figure. Experience all of Alexander’s most famous battles, including the Granicus, Gaugamela, and the Hydaspes, as well as Thracian and Puru scenarios which illuminate parallel stories of allies and adversaries!

The Three New Civilizations


The second chapter of Chronicles: Alexander the Great, brings three new civilizations: Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru.

Conquer the world with the highly-drilled Macedonian army. Use the long pikes of their Phalangite infantry to pin the enemy in place, then crush them with the mighty Companion cavalry!Launch devastating raids with the Thracians swift Rhomphaia Warriors, and profit from them with unique technologies that generate gold from combat!Unleash the elephants! The Puru, a powerful Punjab people, can call upon these extraordinary beasts to flatten their foes!


At its core, Chronicles remains a series dedicated to narrative and historical immersion, primarily with a single-player focus. To build upon this goal and to continue exploring additional possibilities, Macedonians, Thracians, and Puru civilizations introduced with Chronicles: Alexander the Great will not be available in ranked gameplay.



Chronicles: Alexander the Great is Available Now!

