 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20295037 Edited 8 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Ability to craft conveyors in-game (in addition to edit mode)

  • Conveyors can be created using click-and-drag, but segments that aren't in inventory are highlighted in red and are not spawned

  • Fix overlapping wood extractor bug

  • Fix "New Game" map where all units have 0 healthpoints

Changed files in this update

Depot 3341581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link