Here's the game's first update.
This quick update to the game fixes a few bugs and adjusts a few elements balance-wise.
Bugfixes
- An issue where a tool's sound effect would interrupt the victory jingle was resolved
- An issue where sometimes the game would load in the set of tool invent options twice at once was resolved
Balance Changes
After observing how many players play, a few simple adjustments were made to the balance of tile events:
- The first time you visit a tile in a given run, you are guaranteed its unique event.
- After that, revisiting the tile keeps a high chance of getting its unique event.
- A few tile events retain their once per run nature, but only in circumstances where it would not make sense to get the event twice.
This is as opposed to before, where you could only get a given tile's unique event once per run.
Thank you again for playing, and I hope you are all enjoying the game. Have you unlocked any of the locked playable characters yet? Have fun leading the cavemen to their new homes!
