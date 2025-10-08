We’ve continued optimizing and polishing the game, and this update focuses heavily on performance improvements across all platforms (console update coming soon) along with a few tutorial updates, fixes, and nice-to-have touches based on all of your feedback and playthroughs.

Oh, and one more thing... we're incredibly honored to have been nominated alongside some amazing games for Excellence in Narrative at the upcoming DevGAMM Awards! 🏆



Performance

Significant performance improvements in a particularly colorful area of Episode 5.

Various baseline performance improvements across all outdoor areas (10-20% reduction in GPU usage in our tests).

Improved performance in many indoor areas.

Optimizations to physics and IK systems on drones.

Various Steam Deck-specific performance improvements.

Improved VSync handling for monitors with non-standard refresh rates.

Gameplay

Fixed Alfie sometimes getting stuck in areas with scaffolding.

Fixed some objects not properly being pushed by carts or other rolling objects.

Fixed placed rocks occasionally floating.

Fixed rare case where audio could get stuck in “sleeping” mode.

Improved footstep sounds on glass surfaces.

UI/UX

Added a mini-tutorial for accessing inventory.

Improved jogging tutorial to better show that the key/button can be toggled or held.

Other Improvements

Added Steam Rich Presence, showing what episode you’re currently playing to your friends.

Fixed edge cases where the Weather Man and Pack Rat achievements might not award initially.

Updated/improved translations in all languages.

Various art polish and minor fixes throughout.

Hearing from so many of you about how much the story, characters and world have affected you has meant a lot to our small team. Thank you for the reviews and feedback!