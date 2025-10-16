 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20294993 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

  • We released a version update regarding Unity.  There are no changes made to the game content.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2288351
